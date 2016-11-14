Nepal finds wreckage of missing ultralight

KATHMANDU: The wreckage of an ultralight aircraft that disappeared in Nepal last year with two people on board has been found, an aviation official said Monday.

The aircraft went missing shortly after taking off from the popular mountain resort town of Pokhara on October 8 with a Russian pilot and a South African tourist on board.

Search teams were dispatched to the area after debris was spotted from the air, Pokhara’s airport chief Bhola Prasad Guragain told Agence France-Presse.

“The team recovered wreckage of the ultralight craft and bones from the site,”

“The marks on the wreckage confirm it is the missing craft but we have handed the remains to authorities for tests.”

Ultralight flights are popular among tourists in Pokhara for panoramic views of the majestic snow-capped Annapurna mountains.

In 2013, a Chinese tourist and a Nepali pilot were killed when their ultralight crashed in the same area.

Nepal, which is still reeling from a devastating earthquake last April, has suffered a number of air disasters in recent years.

Most have been attributed to inexperienced pilots, poor management and inadequate maintenance.

The European Union blacklisted all Nepal’s airlines in 2013. AFP

AFP/CC