Nepal pushes back polls a third time, risks monsoon clash

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday postponed local elections for a third time after its tiny Muslim community expressed concerns about the polls clashing with the holy month of Ramadan. The elections—the first at local level in 20 years and a key step in Nepal’s drawn-out peace process that ended a civil war in 2006—have been beset by delays. They were originally supposed to be held on one day but were split into two phases upon objections from the Madhesi, a minority group living along the border with India. The first phase went ahead in mid-May but the second was delayed earlier this week in an attempt by the government to appease Madhesi parties threatening to boycott the process. The government has now been forced to push back the date a third time to avoid a clash with the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

AFP