Nestle, govt sign 5-yr national coffee roadmap

NESTLE Philippines, a major purchaser of the country’s coffee output, announced on Monday it has signed the Philippine National Coffee Roadmap with President Rodrigo Duterte and Secretaries Manny Piñol (Agriculture) and Ramon Lopez (Trade), which aims to bridge the various gaps in the supply chain to make the local coffee industry more competitive.

“The [roadmap]integrates the coffee value chain model and analysis, and addresses the challenges of the industry with appropriate strategies and implementation of action plans, resources and timelines agreed upon by the various participants involved,” Nestle said in a statement.

“All stakeholders worked together to develop the long-awaited roadmap, taking into account the current condition of the country’s coffee industry with the objective of bridging various gaps in the supply chain for a more responsive and globally competitive industry,” it added.

The roadmap, a product of numerous meetings, consultations, and workshops among key government and private sector stakeholders in the coffee industry, includes data on production, planting areas, yield, prices, and trade.

Nestle Philippines was represented by SVP and Corporate Affairs head Ernie Mascenon, and Vice President and Corporate Affairs Executive Ruth Novales.

Nestle said its ultimate objective is “to help improve the livelihood of farmers with better yields and increased incomes through the company’s Nescafe Plan, a major initiative for creating shared value [CSV] in the area of rural development.”

“CSV in turn is consistent with the Nestlé Purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for individuals and families, communities, and the planet,” the company said.

The Philippine Coffee Council (PCC), a private sector-led body with government support down to the provincial level, will be created to guide and monitor the implementation of the Coffee Roadmap.

Nestlé has also been invited to be a member of the PCC “to further ensure the effective cascade of the roadmap.”

“Meantime, the company faces the task of helping to sustain the support and involvement of public and private sector stakeholders, to complete the value chain and thus make available to the farmer all inputs and infrastructure necessary to make coffee growing a successful venture,” Nestle said.