Nestlé inaugurates new P2-B malt plant in Lipa

NESTLÉ Philippines recently inaugurated a new malt production plant in its Lipa factory with a total investment of P2 billion.

The Lipa plant is its fourth such facility in the world, with three others located in Singapore, Nigeria and Australia.

The 5,400-square-meter facility produces malt extract, a key ingredient in the manufacture of its Milo brand of chocolate drink products.

“This latest investment is aligned with our long-term commitment to contribute to the growth of the economy and participate in the development of the country,” Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Jacques Reber said during the inauguration ceremony.

The plant uses barley and cassava as major raw materials for the production of the malt extract. While cassava is initially being imported from Thailand, Nestlé is now actively looking at using cassava sourced from farmers in the Philippines to create shared value and help improve farmer incomes in the agriculture sector.

The company said it has started to qualify local cassava farmers, and hopes that more farmers will take up cassava planting to supply Nestlé’s requirements in the long term.

The malt plant’s capacity is expected to increase considerably in three to four years, with potential for exporting some of its output to other Nestlé companies abroad.

The plant is also expected to enable Nestlé Philippines to develop new types of malt extract.

The new facility is highly automated and employs 23 operators and technicians, saving on energy costs and the use of traditional energy sources. It uses natural lighting and ventilation, is designed for low water consumption and minimal water loss, and is equipped with solar panels to heat water used in production.

The plant’s cooling towers use available rainwater and treated processing water serves to irrigate the nearby Nestlé Lipa Integrated Coffee Center, which will also use residue from production as fertilizer. Spent grains from barley residuals, which have nutritional value, are used for animal feeds.

The malt facility, which houses a specially designed gallery allowing visitors to observe and understand how malt is produced for Milo, is the third plant at the Lipa factory complex, which has a total land area of 29 hectares. The factory’s two other plants manufacture Milo and Breakfast Cereals, respectively.

Nestlé Philippines, Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of food products and beverages to Filipino consumers.