Nestle PH switches to renewable energy

NESTLE Philippines, Inc. is now using renewable energy to power the operations of its manufacturing facility in Lipa, Batangas, according to AboitizPower Corp.

Starting February this year, the Nestle factory has switched to using Cleanergy from the Makiling-Banahaw (MakBan) geothermal power plant of AboitizPower subsidiary, AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI).

The move is in line with global food giant’s commitment to lowering the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its factories per kilo of product, from production to distribution, by improving energy efficiency, using cleaner fuels and investing in renewable sources.

Nestle Philippines is currently getting an 8.8-megawatt (MW) allocation for its factory energy use requirement.

“The partnership between AboitizPower and Nestle Philippines is a testament to the shared commitment of both companies to continually look for better and sustainable solutions to reduce our carbon footprint and protect the environment in a more sustainable manner,” Nestle Philippines Technical Director Peter Winter said.

“With the portfolio that we have and our commitment to sustained growth, we believe that Nestle and all our other customers can be served well,” said Antonio R. Moraza, president and COO of AboitizPower, during a ceremonial unveiling of the Cleanergy marker on May 3 at Aruga Hotel in Rockwell Center in Makati City.

APRI President and COO Felino M. Bernardo thanked Nestle Philippines for sharing AboitizPower’s commitment to clean and renewable energy.

“We value our partnership with Nestle as we share the same passion to do better than the ordinary to provide our customers with quality products and services,” Bernardo said.

AboitizPower and its partners have a net sellable capacity of more than 1,200 MW from its renewable energy portfolio of geothermal, hydro, and solar power plants located all over the country.