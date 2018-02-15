Nestle turns to wind energy to power Leigh Valley facilities

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania: Nestle may be known for things such as bottling water, but now the company is turning its attention to another resource: wind. Using wind energy, that is.

On Tuesday, Nestle — in partnership with EDP Renewables, one of the world’s largest wind energy producers — announced a 15-year power purchase agreement that will provide about 80 percent of the electricity needed for the company’s five facilities in southeastern Pennsylvania. Those facilities are Nestle Waters North America’s two bottling plants in Breinigsville; a roughly 1-million square-foot Nestle USA distribution center, also in Breinigsville; and two Nestle Purina pet food plants — one in South Whitehall Township and another in Mechanicsburg, near Harrisburg.

Nestle Purina spokeswoman Wendy Vlieks said the contract with EDP starts now, and the five facilities should be ready to use the power in early 2019. With the deal, she said, 20 percent of the electricity Nestle uses in the United States will come from renewable sources in 2019.

“Our partnership with EDP Renewables propels us forward in our ambition to create zero environmental impact by 2030, and is another example of our business transformation journey,” Kevin Petrie, chief supply chain officer at Nestle USA, said in a news release. “This power purchase agreement perfectly illustrates our creating shared value strategy — that we create value for our business through contributing to a healthier future for the planet.”

Others also appear to be choosing wind energy. Last month, the US Energy Information Administration said it expects wind power to surpass hydroelectricity this year as the largest renewable electricity-generation source.

The agency expects “significant levels” of new wind capacity to come online in 2018 and 2019, while few new hydro plants are expected to open during that time, leaving that market’s growth largely dependent on precipitation and water runoff.

Some of that new wind capacity will come online in Indiana.

Through Nestle’s power purchase agreement, EDP Renewables will expand the capacity of its wind farm in Benton County, Indiana, an expansion that will add 50 megawatts — enough to power about 17,700 homes for one year. Construction on that project will start in the next two months, with the facility expected to be fully operational at the end of 2018.

Once up and running, the wind farm — which will have a total capacity of 800 megawatts following the expansion — will generate and deliver 50 megawatts of electricity through the PJM Interconnection grid to Nestle’s five facilities in southeastern Pennsylvania.