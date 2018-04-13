Nestor Mata writes 30

Veteran journalist Nestor Mata died on Thursday at the age of 92.

Mata’s death was confirmed by his son, Jan.

Born on January 16, 1926, Mata was a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, where he also taught journalism.

His journalism career began at the age of 21. He was a war correspondent for the Philippines Herald during the Korean War. After the war, he was tasked to cover President Ramon Magsaysay.

Mata was the lone survivor when the president’s plane, the Mt. Pinatubo, crashed in Cebu on March 17, 1957, killing Magsaysay and 26 others. He would later recall the incident in his memoir, One Came Back, which he co-wrote with Vicente Villafranca. Mata spent 23 years with the Philippines Herald as a presidential reporter, foreign news desk editor, foreign correspondent, and associate editor. His newspaper was shut down in 1972, when then President Ferdinand Marcos declared Martial Law.

Mata wrote for The Daily Express as a foreign affairs columnist from 1972 to 1986. He also wrote for The Manila Standard from 1986 to 1999 and was a columnist for Malaya Business Insight from 1999 to 2018.

Mata’s remains lie at St. Peter’s Funeral Homes in Commonwealth, Quezon City. The wake will start on Friday.