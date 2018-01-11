Net FDI flows as of Oct just short of 2017 goal

Foreign direct investments (FDI) surged in October with net inflows at their highest in 18 months, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday.

The month’s $2.017-billion net inflow was more than triple the $670 million recorded a year earlier and was also substantially larger that September’s tally of $754 million.

Year-to-date, net FDI inflows for the first 10 months of 2017 were up 20.5 percent to $7.9 billion, just short of the central bank’s target of a record P8 billion.

“The upswing in FDI reflects continued investor confidence in the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the BSP said in a statement.

The rise was mainly attributed to investments in equity capital, which accounted for more than three-fourths of net FDI inflows in October.

Net equity capital investments during the month ballooned to $1.529 billion from $66 billion a year ago.

Equity capital placements totaled $1.595 billion, outpacing the $66 million in withdrawals during the month.

“A significant portion of the equity capital placements were channeled to electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply activities,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The bulk of the inflows came from the Netherlands, Singapore, Kuwait, the United States and Germany. The funds were channeled primarily into manufacturing, construction, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade.

Meanwhile, investments in debt instruments or intercompany borrowings between foreign direct investors and their subsidiaries/affiliates in the Philippines amounted to $431 million, down 22 percent from the previous year’s level.

Reinvestment of earnings reached $57 million during the month.

Year-to-date, net equity capital investments increased by 54.7 percent to $2.6 billion as gross placements of $3.1 billion more than offset withdrawals of $465 million.

Inflows came mostly from the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong.

By economic activity, equity capital investments were channeled mainly to electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; manufacturing; real estate; construction; and wholesale and retail trade activities.

Non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments totaled $4.6 billion during the period, 8.5 percent higher than the level recorded during the comparable period in 2016.

Reinvested earnings amounted to $662 million.