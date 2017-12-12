Net FDI flows surge to $754M

Net foreign direct investments (FDI) surged in September from a year earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday, but were lower than the previous month’s 16-month high.

At $754 million, September’s net inflow was 61.8 percent higher year on year, central bank data showed. August’s tally, however, was larger at $1.20 billion.

Focusing on year-on-year growth, the central bank said: “Investment inflows surged, buoyed by investor confidence in the Philippine economy on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals and high growth prospects.”

The rise was mainly attributed to investments in debt instruments, which posted net inflows of $513 million — 75.2 percent higher compared to $293 million a year earlier.

Net equity capital investments during the month increased by 31.8 percent to $182 million.

Equity capital placements totaled $194 million, outpacing the $12 million in withdrawals during the month. The BSP said the bulk of the inflows came from the United States, Singapore, the Netherlands, China and Japan.

The funds were channeled primarily into construction; professional, scientific and technical; manufacturing; real estate; and accommodation and food service activities.

Reinvested earnings, meanwhile, posted a 68-percent increase to $59 million.

Sought for comment, Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said the annual increase generally reflected foreign investors’ confidence amid the government’s promise of infrastructure-led growth.

“The monthly drop is natural, especially since the decline followed a 16-month high in August,” he added.

September’s surge was not enough to boost year-to-date net FDI flows, which fell 0.2 percent to $5.83 billion.

The central bank said this was due to a 34.1-percent decline in net equity capital to $1.06 billion. Placements during the period came mostly from the US, Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.

Net investments in debt instruments grew, however, by 13.1 percent to $4.2 billion. Reinvestment of earnings for the first nine months of 2017 reached $604 million, higher by 10.4 percent from last year’s level.

IHS Markit chief economist Rajiv Biswas said that while total FDI inflows had not shown any rise in 2017, the current level was significantly higher than in the 2012 to 2014 period.

“This signals that foreign investor confidence is gradually improving due to the sustained strong growth of the Philippines economy since 2012,” he said.

However, Biswas pointed out that when compared with other Association of Southeast Asian Nations competitors such as Indonesia or Vietnam, FDI inflows to the Philippines were still much lower.

This partly reflects the political risk created by the insurgency in Mindanao, which has increased uncertainty for foreign investors, as well as the relatively poor global ranking of the Philippines in terms of the business climate with the country ranked at 113th out of 190 countries on the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index, he said.

“This highlights the importance of the Duterte administration’s ‘Build Build Build’ program to improve infrastructure competitiveness, as well as signaling the need for other major reforms to improve the competitiveness of the Philippines for foreign investors,” he added.

The Bangko Sentral raised its 2017 net FDI forecast to $8 billion in June, from $7 billion previously, citing improved domestic indicators and expected global uptick.