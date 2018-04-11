Net FDI for Jan hits 2-mth high of $919M

Foreign direct investments (FDI) hit a two-month high in January, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Tuesday, with higher net equity capital inflows having offset lower reinvested earnings and intercompany loans.

Central Bank data showed net FDI inflows of $919 million during the first month of 2018, up from $699 million a month ago and also 56.7 percent higher than the $587 million recorded a year earlier.

It is also the highest net inflow since the $990 million posted in November last year.

“Investor outlook on the country’s economic performance remained positive on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals,” the Bangko Sentral said in a statement.

Net equity capital inflows, which accounted for the bulk of FDI during the month, rose more than eight times to $473 million from $58 million in the previous year.

“This was driven by the sevenfold increase in equity capital placements to $531 million, while withdrawals amounted to only $58 million during the month,” the central bank sad.

Equity capital placements largely came from Singapore, China, Taiwan, Japan and the United States, and were invested mainly in manufacturing; financial and insurance; real estate; electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; and wholesale and retail trade activities.

Meanwhile, net investments in debt instruments issued by local affiliates declined by 16.7 percent to $381 million, the BSP reported.

Reinvestment of earnings decreased as well, by 8.4 percent to $65 million.

Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters he was optimistic that 2018 would be another banner year for FDI.

“We’re certainly hopeful because there are many drivers for more FDI. Among other things, the growth momentum is strong, [and]we are opening new relationships across borders beyond Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and greater Asia so we have more expectations of increased FDI,” he said.

Espenilla added that the government’s “Build Build Build” infrastructure program was also creating demand for investments.

“Also, independent analysts recognize that there are real changes happening. From those angles, I think we have a fairly optimistic outlook on FDI,” he said.

Net FDI inflows reached an all-time high of $10.049 billion last year.