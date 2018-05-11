Net FDI inflows sustain growth, hit $573M in Feb

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows grew by 46.4 percent to $573 million in February from a year earlier, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Thursday.

The month’s result — lower than January’s $919 million — brought the year to date tally to $1.493 billion, up 52.6 percent year-on-year.

“The sustained investment inflows reflect investor confidence in the country’s sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the Bangko Sentral said in a statement.

February’s inflows were traced to a 56.3-percent expansion, to $412 million, in non-residents’ net placements in debt instruments issued by local affiliates or intercompany borrowings.

Net equity capital inflows also grew by 55.4 percent to $96 million as equity capital placements of $114 million more than offset the $18 million in withdrawals.

“Equity capital placements came mostly from Hong Kong, the United States, China, the Netherlands, and Japan,” the central bank said.

Reinvestments of earnings decreased 1.7 percent to $65 million during the period.

Net FDI inflows in the first two months of the year, the BSP said, were driven largely by 10 percent growth in net placements in debt instruments to $793 million.

Net investments in equity capital reached $569 million from $120 million in the comparable 2017 period on account of the combined effect of higher equity capital placements ($645 million from $150 million) but higher withdrawals ($76 million from $30 million).

Equity capital infusions during the period came mainly from the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, and were invested largely in gas, steam and air-conditioning supply; manufacturing; real estate; construction; and wholesale and retail trade activities.

Reinvestments of earnings reached $130 million.