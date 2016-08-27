Net Group open to diversification

BOUTIQUE office developer The Net Group Corporation will continue to focus on its core office buildings business but remains open to opportunities to diversify its product offerings, a company official said.

In a recent interview, The Net Group executive vice president Ramon Rufino told the Manila Times that they have no definite plans of entering other property markets.

Rufino noted that by focusing on the office development sector, they are able to be experts at it.

“A lot of other developers do different things, but at least for us we only do one specific property type and that’s why we become experts at it. So hopefully we continue to do that,” the executive vice president said.

But Rufino noted that the company is not closing its doors on catering to other property segments in the future.

“I think eventually, we could do it. My dad’s partner, Jacques, has expressed interest in looking at other things, but nothing definite,” Rufino said, referring to The Net Group chairman Jacques Dupasquier and chief executive officer Carlos Rufino.

Rufino expressed interest in the hospitality and industrial property sectors.

“The hospitality [sector], that’s interesting but it’s a very challenging business. Maybe industrial is also interesting because of the logistics thing,” he expressed.

“But right now,” he added, “office remains to be our main focus because right now, the demand is still very strong. So it’s a spot that we like very much.”

The Net Group’s previous projects include Net Lima, Net Plaza, Net Quad, Net Square and Net One Center which are all located in Bonifacio Global City.-