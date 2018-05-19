Net ‘hot money’ moderates in April

Foreign portfolio investments remained positive in April but dropped from a month ago, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data released late on Thursday showed.

The $279.28 million net “hot money” inflow — down from March’s $1.132 billion but higher than the year-earlier $51.49 million — came as investments in peso debt instruments and Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)-listed securities more than offset outflows.

Registered foreign portfolio investments amounted to $1.375 billion for the month, lower than the $2.468 billion in March but up 4.16 percent from April last year.

The bulk or 82.2 percent was invested in PSE-listed securities — mainly banks, holding firms, property developers, food/beverage and tobacco firms and retail companies — while the rest went to peso government securities.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg, and were the top five investor countries with a combined 76.6 percent of the total.

April’s outflows of $1.096 billion, meanwhile, reflected decreases of 18 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month ($1.336 billion) and a year ago ($1.268 billion).

The United States remained the main destination of repatriated funds, accounting for 74.5 percent.

Year-to-date hot money flows were positive with a net inflow of $1.206 billion.

“I think foreign portfolio investments in April were influenced by rising yields in peso-denominated government securities, amid rising inflation expectations and bigger supply of peso-denominated debt instruments, and S&P’s rating outlook upgrade, thanks to the country’s solid growth prospects and fiscal program and healthy external sector,” Security Bank Corp. economist and Assistant Vice President Angelo Taningco told The Manila Times.

S&P Global Ratings revised its investment-grade credit rating outlook for the Philippines to “positive,” which means it may upgrade the rating in the next two years on the back of sound fiscal performance.

“I expect foreign portfolio investments to record net inflows for most months this year and also for the full-year on the back of potential further increases in yields of peso-denominated government securities as well as positive earnings of publicly listed firms,” Taningco added.