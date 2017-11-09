Netanyahu to be grilled again in graft probe – media

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to be questioned by police on Thursday in connection with two separate investigations into alleged corruption, media reports said. Police refused to confirm the reports. Netanyahu has already been questioned by police four times as part of the investigations. Netanyahu is suspected to have received luxury gifts from wealthy supporters, including Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, a longtime friend who reportedly sent boxes of expensive cigars and other items with a value of tens of thousands of dollars. The second affair over which Netanyahu has faced police questioning involves suspicions he sought a secret deal for favorable coverage with the publisher of top-selling daily Yediot Aharonot. The alleged deal, not believed to have been finalized, would have seen Netanyahu receive positive coverage in return for helping curb Yediot’s competitor, the pro-Netanyahu freesheet Israel Hayom. Netanyahu has consistently denied any wrongdoing and says he has been the target of a campaign by political opponents.