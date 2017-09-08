Netizens rate ‘JoshLia’ return to the big screen

After debuting their love team in 2016’s box office Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “Vince and Kath and James,” teen stars Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto have taken their tandem into new–and otherworldly–heights with the Star Cinema movie, “Love You to the Stars and Back.”

A week into showing, Garcia and Barretto’s undeniable chemistry on the big screen—empowered all the more with “hugot” director Antoinette Jadoane—has raked in P60 million, according to an email sent to The Manila Times by the production company.

According to showbiz observers, it wasn’t just chemistry evident between “JoshLia” this time around, noting the their growing depth, sincerity and maturity as actors. Garcia effectively gave life to the cancer-stricken and good-natured Caloy, while Barretto owned the role of the longing and eccentric Mika. They have likewise displayed how they can work as “partners” allowing each other their respective moments in the film.

Their performances in fact have become a trending topic among netizens, including multi-awarded rising actor Christian Bables who raved about the raw emotions of the movie. Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo lauded the nuances and the mannerisms that JoshLia showed in the film to convey their feelings for one another. Even acclaimed film critic Philbert Dy wasn’t able to mask his awe of the film as he exclaimed, “Ganda!” during his initial review of it.

“It’s everything I loved about ‘Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig,’ but with stronger leads and a more confident voice,” Dy also posted on his Twitter account.

There were also the likes of Pelikula Mania, which noted how the pari’s youthfulness paved the way for the emotional scenes to become fully charged one second and totally endearing the next one.

Other netizens still praised the film’s storyline. According to @magandabamovie, “It was a story about misery and yet it was told in a very charming way. ‘Yun palang kuha na agad ang attention ng audience.”

While JoshLia’s onscreen magic was most certainly the film’s highlight, Jadoane’s tightly written script, solid characters and smooth execution, coupled with the film’s clear cinematography, easily placed Love You To The Stars And Back on the top spot of her own filmography. Some netizens even dubbed “LYSB” as her “best film yet.”

On their respective social media accounts, meanwhile, the love team repeatedly expresses their thanks for the public’s support, inviting those who have not seen the movie to catch it on its second week.

Besides Garcia and Barretto, Love You To The Stars And Back also features Cherry Pie Picache, CarminaVillaroel, Ariel Rivera, Maricar Reyes-Poon, Edgar Allan Guzman, Joaquin Reyes, Eda Nolan, and Belle Mariano. The movie is set for screening in Canada and the US on September 8, as and Australia and New Zealand on September 14.