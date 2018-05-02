Netter Bayking shines in Negros tilt

San Carlos City tennis sensation Bliss Bayking led all winners with a grand slam in the Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championship on Wednesday at Bais City, Negros Oriental.

The 16-year-old Bayking registered remarkable finals victories over Pherl Bless Coderos 6-2, 6-0 and hometown bet Sunzel Faith Calao 6-1, 6-2 to win the 16-U and 18-U girls singles trophies, respectively.

Bayking then joined forces with Shedel Gica to crush the tandem of Calao and Mariepol Lacpao 8-1 for the 18-U girls doubles title.

Also as impressive was Cebu’s Venz Anton Louise Alforque who completed a twin kill.

The Naga City Cebu native Alforque pulled off a dominant 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Zamboanga netter Lex Estillore 6-1, 6-3 to pocket the 16-under boys crown before teaming up with Kristofer Salimbangon to defeat the pair of Estillore and Ashton Villanueva for the 18-U doubles trophy.

Alforque, who is ranked No. 23 by the Unified Tennis Philippines, had a chance to complete a rare three-title romp but lost to fourth-ranked and fellow Cebuano Marc Nicole Suson 2-6, 1-6 in the 18-U singles finals.

Other winners in the five-day competition were 10-unisex champion Shara Paliwag, 12-U boys winner Mitch Largo, and 12-U girls victor Faith Banico

Completing the winners club were, Cebu’s Julianna Maravillas and Salimbangon who won the 14-U girls and boys divisions.