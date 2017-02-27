Network exec chosen to judge global marketing excellence awards

A female network executive has been named anew as member of the jury in the 2017 Asia Pacific (APAC) Effie Awards, a prominent award-giving body widely recognized in the industry as the global standard of marketing effectiveness excellence.

GMA Network chief marketing officer (CMO) Lizelle Maralag once again took part in selecting winners for the 2017 Asia Pacific (APAC) Effie Awards. Organized by the Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations (CAAAA) and Tenasia Group, the APAC Effie Awards honors the most outstanding marketing communication works and aims to champion practices of marketing effectiveness in the Asia Pacific region.

This being her second consecutive year as judge, Maralag joined an esteemed group of senior level executives from various marketing disciplines in evaluating some of the best marketing communication works in the region, including several personalities from the Philippines. The judging was held at the Bloomberg Office in Singapore earlier this month.

Maralag joined GMA in 2010 and has since been responsible for driving growth and marketing innovation for the network leading it to become the only Philippine network with the most number of local and global marketing awards to date. The network received top honors at the 2016 PANAta Awards, 2015 Asia Pacific SPARK Awards, 2015 Asia Pacific Mobile Excellence Awards, 2014 Araw Values Awards, 2014 Catholic Mass Media Awards, 2013 University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) Tambuli Awards 7th Asia-Pacific IMC Effectiveness and Values Awards, among others.

Prior to her stint with GMA, Maralag held an outstanding career as an advertising media professional spanning two decades, wherein she drove Starcom Mediavest Group Philippines Co. Inc. in becoming the number one media agency in the market when she was the managing director.

She was founding co-chairperson of the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines from 2008 to 2009, chairman of the Radio Research Council Adjudication & Review Board, and a director of the TV Research Council. She served as a global juror at the SMG Fuel Awards in 2004 and is a frequent jury member in local and regional advertising industry awards.

Maralag earned her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of the Philippines Diliman, majoring in Statistics. She also took post graduate studies at the INSEAD in Singapore.