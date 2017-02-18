Network of rehab centers up in 3 areas

A network of drug rehabilitation centers will be established in Pampanga, Cavite and Cebu by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) under a P1 billion grant it committed in support of the government’s drive against drug addiction.

The three areas are in addition to an earlier announced drug rehab facility in Bataan, SMC, through its San Miguel Foundation, adding it is also eyeing possible location for a fifth facility.

“Rehabilitation is a crucial part of the government’s fight against illegal drugs that’s why we are committing to build more facilities around the country to help reform drug dependents especially the youth,” SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang said.

“While there are no shortcuts to the process of rehabilitation, we want to help hasten the return of former drug users to their families and as productive members of the society,” he added.

The Bataan provincial government has already identified and provided the site for the center, while the design is being drawn up by San Miguel, based on the specifications of the Department of Health (DOH) in consultation with the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Office of the President. After its completion, the DOH will run the facility.

The drug rehabilitation program in the Bataan facility will include sustainable livelihood programs and capacity-building activities with modules on entrepreneurship, handicrafts, basic computer and information technology skills, horticulture and animal raising.