Neuer back in training, says Heynckes

MUNICH (ALLEMAGNE): Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer “did well” in a first training session since fracturing his foot but remains in limbo in terms of a return to competition, said coach Jupp Heynckes on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

“The session went well,” Heynckes said, a day after Neuer put on the gloves for the first time since injuring his foot last September.

“Given the circumstances, he’s doing very well. He’s in no pain and his foot is showing no negative signs.”

While 32-year-old Neuer is hoping to return in time for the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia, Germany coach Joachim Loew has hinted he would not take the Bayern shot-stopper if not fully fit.

That could leave Barcelona ‘keeper Marc Andre ter-Stegen as Germany’s number one in Russia.

Heynckes, 72, said Bayern are sticking to a plan they have put together with the club’s medical experts.

He added: “We will continue to discuss our plan. We will stick to it, then we will see what happens.”

