Never can mean once you’ve forgotten,

or once you’re a little older.

Never can mean: in all of eternity,

it will not ever happen.

Never leaving makes a pretty promise

no one intends to keep.

Never can mean the way

the shore just misses your toes.

Never can mean the bird’s song

whose lyrics are unknown.

But in all of the nevers

that ever came true,

I never expected them

to forever look like you.

Maya Sabine Tuviera