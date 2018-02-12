‘Never again’ to this veteran actress

The oft-maligned showbiz expression “Trabaho lang, walang personalan” isn’t what this pretty married actress (PMA) seems to gamely embrace in her career.

Once PMA had a veteran actress (VA) as co-star in a TV series. There was an emotionally charged scene that required VA to slap her.

Swept away, VA—without intending to—did just that, of course, to their director’s delight. However, the unintentional physical contact left unsightly red marks on PMA’s face.

Since then, the PMA had vowed never to work with VA anymore. Worse, she reportedly begged off with management not to cast VA in any of her shows in the future.

“Never again!” PMA swore.

Showbiz folks, however, have known VA to be a “champ” among her co-workers—on- and off-camera—treating them all very. Even the production crew will vouch for her “champion” ways. Guess that slap just really, really hurt!