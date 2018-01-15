New 2018 Camaro NASCAR seen pretesting

Chevrolet’s new weapon to take on NASCAR based on the Camaro ZL1 has made its testing debut ahead of the 2018 NASCAR season at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliot drove for the testing, but did not comment further on how different the latest Camaro is from previous years’ vehicles in which he raced.

“Behind the wheel it’s really hard to tell what changes are when you are out there by yourself,” Elliot said in a press con video. “I think the changes will probably become more apparent, hopefully, when we get to say Atlanta or get to some of the tracks that the changes are going to become important at. I think until we get into those situations and kind of get some races under our belt as not only an organization, but as a manufacturer as a whole to see exactly how we stack up, I think it will be tough to say until then.”

Ford and Toyota are also seen testing with Penske’s Ryan Blaney, Stewart-Haas’ new recruit Aric Almirola, and previous season champion Martin Truex Jr.

Chevrolet has been the only manufacturer so far to bring an all-new car for the 2018 NASCAR season, while Toyota still racing with its Camry and Ford with its updated Fusion. Its previous car, the Australian Chevrolet SS (known as the Holden Commodore SS in its home soil) went on winning 71 times in its premier series. Production of the SS ended in 2017 by Holden, with the Commodore’s successor being a fully-imported car.

The street version of the Camaro ZL1 utilizes a supercharged V8 called the LT1 also found in the Corvette Z06, producing 650 fire breathing horses. The NASCAR version still utilizes the same block, only naturally aspirated as per NASCAR engine regulations. The NASCAR version also sports a surprisingly accurate front and rear end design, which was also observed in the SS in the past seasons.