New actor victimized by gay staffer

This relatively new actor (RNA) has just become a victim of a scheming gay production staffer (GPS) who displays his power to the hilt to give the impression that he can make or unmake the cast members of a particular show.

Now since the start of the project, GPS has been eyeing the very good looking RNA, and eventually devised a way to bring RNA to somewhere more private. GPS told RNA he needs to talk to him about his not-so-good performance in the project that might cause him the stint.

RNA, of course, believing GPS is truly powerful, obediently went with the latter, finding himself in GPS’ house! Long story short, GPS succeeded in bringing home the bacon.

Since then, RNA has become the GPS’ boy toy, but thankfully, the arrangement didn’t last long because the rest of the production team found GPS out and reported him to the bosses.

In the end, RNA confessed everything that happened and GPS was fired out.

RNA, who’s definitely become wiser, is still active on TV and is currently part of a series.