New ALS building in Quezon City opens

Quezon City Rep. Feliciano R. Belmonte Jr. (Dist. IV) and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones led the groundbreaking ceremony for a four-storey technological building and the opening of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) Center at the Don Alejandro Roces Sr. High School in Barangay Obrero on Saturday.

Belmonte’s infrastructure project will house the Don Alejandro Roces Sr. Technical Vocational Laboratory Building, which was recognized as one of the model schools for the implementation of the K-12 curriculum.

It has been offering technical-vocational courses to students for six decades, and it is included among the best technical-vocational schools in the Philippines because of its modern facilities, competent faculty and well-trained graduates.

“The following infrastructure projects in this school were constructed and funded through the initiative and efforts of Rep. Feliciano Belmonte, Jr. in coordination with the DepEd and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to address the growing needs of this school and to be able to cater to more students,” Ramon Devanadera told The Manila Times.

He said the four-storey technical-vocational workshop laboratory building will provide quality skills-based education and training in various technology and vocational courses.

“The construction of this building has already commenced and is expected to be finished by December 2018,” Devanadera said.

Belmonte said the new buildings were constructed to help boost the DepEd’s advocacy to strengthen the alternative learning syste and to provide the public with greater access to basic education.

The ALS building was completed in February 2018.

Also present during the event were Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte, Councilor Gian Sotto, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Board of Director Jesus ‘Bong’ Suntay and other councilors.