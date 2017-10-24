New AMLC rules seen boosting investor optimism

New anti-money laundering rules covering casinos should boost investor optimism in the Philippine financial system, an economist said on Monday.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has ordered casinos, which were placed under its purview via Republic Act 10927, to develop risk management policies, identify customers and record their transactions, and report suspicious activities to authorities.

“The amendment of the said act and the recent regulation requiring casinos to strengthen their defenses against illegal money help ensure the stability of the entire Philippine financial system,” Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan told The Manila Times.

“These developments contribute increased investor optimism. The implementation of tighter regulations are appropriate given that financial theft has evolved in many ways due to the advancement of technology,” he added.

The rules state that all casinos should develop policies and practices to identify, monitor, mitigate and control risks associated with money laundering and terrorist financing.

“They shall maintain a system of verifying the true identity of their customers based on reliable, independent sources, documents, data, or information. In case of corporate customers, including a trustee, agent, nominee, or intermediary arrangements, casinos are required to maintain a system of verifying their legal existence and organizational structure, as well as the authority and identification of all persons purporting to act on their behalf,” the AMLC said.

All due diligence records and casino transactions should be safely stored for at least five years, except for video records where casinos can enforce a risk-based approach, provided that suspicious activities and suspicious transaction-related footage are kept for five years or as otherwise allowed by the AMLC.

Casinos should report all covered transactions and suspicious transactions within five working days, unless the AMLC prescribes a different period not exceeding 15 working days.

“The AMLC… may examine any particular account, as herein defined, including related accounts, with any covered person as herein defined, that is deemed related to a predicate offense or money laundering offense…,” it said.

Following the signing of RA 10927 in July, the AMLC said regulatory gaps had been closed by including casinos under its coverage.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor and AMLC Chairman Nestor Espenilla Jr. also said that the law would significantly strengthen regulators’ ability to prevent the entry of illicit money,

Changes to the law were spurred by the hacking of the Bangladesh Bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February last year. Funds amounting to $18 million were transferred to accounts at a Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. branch and then remitted to casinos and high rollers.