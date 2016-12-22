New ARMM PNP director vows peace process support

Maguindanao, ARMM: Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, newly installed police director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), has vowed to continue the peace-building programs of his predecessors in support of the southern Mindanao peace process.

Sindac took over as the ARMM police director from Chief Supt. Agripino Javier, now the new police director of Region 10 in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

Javier and other ARMM regional police directors who served before him strongly supported the government’s effort in peacefully solving decades-long Moro issue.

Sindac said he will pursue programs that can help sustain the harmonious relationship between the government and the Muslim communities in the autonomous region.

The ARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao, and the islands of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, all common bastions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

“I am also for lasting peace in this part of the country. I want my Muslim, Christian and lumad [indigenous peoples]compatriots in the ARMM to thrive in peace and reap the fruits of tranquility and religious solidarity like economic boom and better livelihood opportunities,” Sindac said.

He was the director for logistics and support services of the Philippine National Police (PNP) prior his new assignment last Monday as the new director of the Police Regional Office-ARMM (PRO-ARMM).

The main headquarters of PRO-ARMM are located in Camp General Salipada Kuder Pendatun in seaside Parang town in Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Rudelio Jocson, who used to be the PNP provincial director of Tawi-Tawi and later of Maguindanao, is now the PRO-ARMM’s assistant director for administration.

According to Jocson, Sindac will preside over more than a dozen meetings with leaders of different sectors and officials of various peace advocacy groups in the next three weeks to plan out common peace-building activities.

“There is an existing ceasefire agreement signed by the government and the MILF in July 1997 binding the rebel group, the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP] to mutually cooperate in addressing peace and security issues that might derail the southern peace process.

The interim truce also enjoins the MILF and the government to help each other neutralize criminal gangs and terrorist groups operating in potential conflict areas.

