New Army Mechanized Infantry chief urges men to work better

CAMP O’DONNELL, Capas, Tarlac: The new commander of the Army’s Mechanized Infantry Division (MID) based here urged his fellow soldiers to work better hand-in-hand as they confront more challenges in their duties. Major General Gilbert Gapay made the call as the MID celebrated the traditional New Year’s call recently following a command conference. He is optimistic that his men would perform better with their Constitutional mandate and said he is prepared to lead them by example, especially in war on terrorism and invasion, including their goal for Army transformation roadmap. A member of Philippine Military Academy’s “Sinagtala” Class of 1986, Gapay assumed the post last December, replacing Major General Edgar Gonzales who retired after 37 years of military service. He carries a long list of training, accomplishments, and leadership experience in the service, including his stint at the Western Mindanao Command during the Marawi crisis. As Army Aviator, Gapay is considered as one of the pioneers in the development of the country’s Army Aviation Battalion.

JERRY HERNANDEZ