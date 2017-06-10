New army recruit dies while training in Isabela

BAGUIO CITY: A candidate-soldier undergoing training at Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz (CMFDC) in Isabela died of heat exhaustion on Thursday night. Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division, said Jackson Lataan Manallog, 21, of Barangay Massipi, Cabagan, Isabela joined the traditional opening ceremony on Thursday morning. However, camp physician Lt. Col. Ignacio Timbol, said Manallog passed out while undergoing physical exercises at about 1:40 p.m. but was transferred to Isabela District General Hospital when he began to have a seizure and his vital signs declined. He died of cardio respiratory arrest secondary to heat exhaustion at around 10 p.m.