All-new Audi A8 with artificial intelligence, active suspension

Audi has developed the world’s first production automobile with the new Artificial Intelligence AI and Active Suspension technologies in the all-new A8 sedan.

With the Audi AI traffic jam pilot, the brand with the four rings presents the world’s first system that enables highly automated driving at Level 3, where the car takes over the task of driving only in certain situations. Unlike at Level 2, where the driver no longer needs to monitor it permanently, but must be merely be capable of taking back responsibility whenever the system prompts them to.

The driver activates the traffic jam pilot with the AI button on the center console. On freeways and highways where a physical barrier separates the two carriageways, the system takes over the driving task in traffic jam and slow-moving traffic at up to 60 kph. In these situation, the traffic jam pilot manages starting, accelerating, steering and braking. It can also handle challenging constellations such as vehicles cutting in closely in front. The signals that the traffic jam pilot needs for highly automated driving are supplied for instance by the central driver assistance controller (zFAS).

When the driver can relax

With the traffic jam pilot active, the driver can relax. In this specific traffic situation they can take their hands off the steering wheel permanently and, depending on national laws, focus on a different activity that is supported by the vehicle infotainment system. In this instance, the Audi virtual cockpit supplies abstract representations that symbolize the motion and surroundings of the new A8.

During highly automated travel, a small camera in the driving area detects if the driver tires or falls sleep. If that happens, a multi-stage warning is given. As soon as the speed rises above 60 kph or the line of vehicles breaks up, the traffic jam pilot informs the driver that they need to take charge of driving once again. If they ignore this prompt and the subsequent warnings, the new A8 is braked to a standstill. The brand’s high quality standards are equally applicable in the realm of highly automated driving.

With the Audi AI remote parking pilot and the Audi AI remote garage pilot, the A8 drives independently and without a driver into a parallel or right-angle parking space in several maneuvers, or forward into a garage. Both systems access the steering, accelerator, brakes, tiptronic and also the optional dynamic all-wheel steering.

Smartphone connected

What is new here is the driver is outside the car throughout the entire parking maneuver. They start the maneuver from their smartphone by pressing the Audi AI button in the myAudi app. To monitor it, they hold it pressed and watch a live display from the car’s 360-degree cameras on their device. Once the parking maneuver is over, the system automatically engages the tiptronic P position and switches off engine and ignition. When ready to drive off, the driver can start their A8 by smartphone and drive it out of the parking space or garage again. If the driver is still behind the wheel, they also have the option of activating the parking pilot using the AI button in the center console. Like the AI button in the myAudi app, they again need to hold it pressed throughout the entire process.

The Audi AI (remote) parking pilot and the Audi AI remote garage pilot function intelligently and conveniently. For instance, the sedan can also be steered accurately into a garage if it needs to describe an arc. Inside the garage, the A8 can approach very close to the walls and obstructions such as bikes – or it will interrupt entering if there is not enough space for the car. This special function benefits especially from the innovative laser scanner and is not available in any other competitor model.

Audi active suspension

The new active suspension technology, on the other hand, now offers comfort-oriented customers an even more stylishly smooth ride but can still relish the characteristics of a sports car. This flexibility is made possible thanks to the new active suspension based on the 48-volt electrical system, which is used for the first time as the main electrical system.

The all-new active suspension on the Audi A8 is a fully active, electromechanical suspension system, which drives each wheel individually and adapts to the prevailing road conditions. Thanks to the front camera, the luxury sedan detects bumps in the road early on and predictively adjusts the active suspension. Even before the car reaches a bump in the road, the preview function developed by Audi transmits the right amount of travel to the actuators and actively controls the suspension. In this way the suspension reacts precisely at the right time, virtually completely eliminating any vibrations and jolts. This complex process takes just a few milliseconds, with the camera generating information about the road surface condition 18 times a second. The electronic chassis platform (ECP) processes the road surface information and precisely controls all suspension components almost in real time. In conjunction with the air suspension fine-tuned for the A8, the innovative suspension concept delivers an entirely new driving experience in this way. Irrespective of the high level of comfort, the new luxury sedan sits close to the road even with a dynamic driving style.

The active suspension specifically influences and minimizes rolling movements when cornering, and pitching movements when braking or accelerating, for instance. The customer can drive dynamically while keeping the vehicle under control or work undisturbed in the rear.

The innovative combination of dynamic and rear axle steering resolves the conflict of aims between agility and stability in the shape of dynamic all-wheel steering: The steering characteristics are sporty and direct while ensuring a high level of handling stability; the steering feel encompasses a wide spread from comfortable through to intense feedback. The turning circle of the A8 is smaller than that of an A4.

The active suspension on the new Audi A8 takes passive safety to a new level. The system uses the sensors networked in the central zFAS to detect risks of a collision around the car. In the event of an imminent side impact at more than 25 kph the suspension actuators raise the body on the exposed side by up to 3.1 inches within half a second. As a result, the collision is directed to the even stronger areas of the luxury sedan, such as side sills and floor structure. Hence the load on the occupants is reduced by up to 50 percent compared with a side impact where the body is not raised.

