New Audi Q2 stands out in safety, design awards

Ingolstadt, Germany-based carmaker Audi has garnered acclaim for the design and safety features, overall packaging, and market satisfaction of several of its models, led by the new Q2 compact sport utility.

The Q2, which will soon be launched locally, took home the gold in the German Design Award – notching the honor in “Excellent Production Design – Transportation.” In its decision, the jury said that the SUV “surprises with a design that is fully independent and not just a scaled-down version of its big brother,” and called the Q2 “an automobile with balanced proportions, which offers plenty of space for its class and is at least as much fun… (with a) potential to be a trendsetter.” The German Design Award is presented by the German Design Council, and is one of the most prestigious competitions in the design industry.

Further cementing its reputation for possessing excellent, distinctive design, the Audi Q2 captured the “Best of the Best” plum of the Automotive Brand Contest last year. The automaker also earned honors in nine other categories such as “Parts and Accessories” for the OLED rear lighting in the Audi TT RS, “Corporate Publishing” for its virtual technical communication, and “Events” for the nationwide market introduction of the Audi A4.

Sedans also get awards

Meanwhile, two Audi sedans attained top distinction in the “Best Cars 2017” competition – with the Audi A1 securing the “Small Car” class and the Audi A3 the “Compact Car” category. This was based on a reader survey conducted by renowned trade journal Auto Motor Und Sport Magazine. The two were selected from 378 participating models in 11 categories. Aside from the wins of the A1 and A3, the Audi Q7 took second place in the “Large SUV/Offroad Vehicle” category. Third-place honor was secured by the Audi A4 (Midsize), Audi A6 (Upper Midsize), Audi R8 Spyder (Convertible), and the Audi Q2 (Compact SUV/Offroad Vehicle).

Readers of biweekly German-language automobile enthusiast magazine Auto Zeitung again judged Audi as market leader through the staging of its Auto Trophy competition, held in Cologne. The Audi A1, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Audi A5 Sportback, and Audi Q7 earned the honors for the four rings which, as a whole, won first place in “Best Design” and “Best Brand.” Some 60,000 respondents participated in the survey.

Over at the Golden Steering Wheel awards, the Audi Q2 and the Audi A5 Coupé won the “Compact SUV” and “Sports Car” categories, respectively, earning the nod of an international panel of experts, plus readers of Auto Bild magazine and the Bild am Sonntag. The recognition is widely regarded as being among the most coveted in the world.

In the realm of safety features, the new Audi A5 and Q2 earned top grades in the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program) test. This is true for both adult and child safety, pedestrian protection, and other protection systems. It should be noted that emergency braking systems were introduced to the evaluation procedure last year.

The Audi Q2 is equipped as standard with the emergency braking assistant as part of Audi pre-sense front, which monitors if vehicles or pedestrians are in the car’s path. If a collision is imminent, it warns the driver and, if necessary, initiates automatic emergency braking. Along with these automobiles, the new Audi A5 Coupé and A5 Sportback models also earned five stars. The Euro NCAP has been investigating the crash performance of new car models since 1997, and has been steadily tightening crash safety requirements.