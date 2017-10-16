All-new Audi Q5 lands in PH soil

Those seeking a truly high-end SUV with a Teutonic character should have reason to rejoice with the launch of the all-new Audi Q5 in Philippine soil.

So it was a night to remember as Audi Philippines launched its all-new Audi Q5 at the Manila Polo Club last October 11, 2017. VIP guests and clients were treated to a delicious buffet dinner, free-flowing drinks, and a world-class laser light performance, but the highlight of the night was the unveiling of the German luxury compact SUV.

“I am proud to bring the all-new Audi Q5 here in the Philippines. This car is setting the bar higher for SUVs in its class,” said Audi Philippines head Benedicto Coyiuto. “As proof of the brand’s corporate tagline, ‘VorsprungDurchTechnik’ or ‘Advancement through Technology,’ the Audi Q5 boasts of great innovations such as the quattroall-wheel drive system with ultra technology, highly efficient engines, air suspension with damper control, and a comprehensive line-up of infotainment and assistance systems. I believe it will continue to be the best-selling luxury compact SUV here in the Philippines.”

Keeping the Audi trademark of distinct curved lines, the Audi Q5 showcases a sharp shoulder line and a flared Singleframe grille in front. Additionally, a client may choose among the available eight exterior colors that suits their style.

The interior provides comfort and space for five full sized adults. The infotainment is also at its best with MMI terminal as the main control element and the Audi virtual cockpit’s high-resolution 12.3-inch screen. A touchpad is also integrated into that rotary pushbutton that can recognize handwritten gestures and gestures familiar from consumer electronics. The MMI operating logic is similar to that used in today’s smartphones, and it offers such features as intelligent free-text search. The Audi smartphone interface also brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto into the all-new Audi Q5.

The Bang & Olufsen Sound System with innovative 3D sound introduces the spatial dimension of height. In addition to all these, the ambient lighting in the cockpit creates a brilliant atmosphere in 3 different colors.

Customizable ride

A ride with the Audi Q5 is also customizable as one can choose from two extension stages of springs and damping. The chassis with damper control offers a very wide spread between comfort and dynamics, which the driver can select via Audi drive select. In addition to adjusting damper control, the new adaptive air suspension can be used to vary the ride height of the car body over five stages.

For maximized premium comfort, the Audi Q5 also offers an aerodynamically optimized roof that reduces wind noises and a high-efficiency air conditioner. Cargo loading is not a problem as the luggage compartment can hold a volume of up to 550 liters.

The Audi Q5 also features the Quattro all-wheel drive with ultra technology that disengages the rear-axle drive whenever it is not needed, and if necessary can proactively re-engage it. The new concept boosts efficiency without reducing traction or driving dynamics. With Quattro drive, torque vectoring gives handling a refined touch. The intelligent software solution always delivers a dynamic, precise and controllable driving experience.

With the option of either a 2.0-liter TFSI engine with 250 hp or 2.0-liter TDI with 190 hp, the Audi Q5 can run at the top speed of 220kph. Whether it be a leisure city trip or a rough mountain drive, the Audi Q5 will surely give you the smoothest and most comfortable SUV experience you will ever have. Awarded with the highest rating from Euro NCAP, the Audi Q5 ensures top-notch safety.

Now is calling. Seize the opportunity to drive a car that is created with award-winning DNA. Experience your all-new Audi Q5 from any Audi branch located in Alabang, Global City, Greenhills, and SM Seaside City Cebu.