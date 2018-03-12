New badminton serve rule a tall order, champs say

KUALA LUMPUR: A controversial new badminton rule that may have put many of its taller players at a disadvantage has been panned by some of the sport’s greats, local media reported. The rule — which says a shuttlecock shall be held less than 1.15 meters (3.8 feet) from a court’s surface before serving — will be tried out at the All England Open in Birmingham, which runs March 14-18. World number two Lee Chong Wei criticized the new serve rule, which took effect on March 1.

AFP