The final draft of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) will be submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte on July 17, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Dureza said the Bangsamoro Transition Committee (BTC), a joint panel comprised of representatives from the government, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), would submit to the President the draft law on Monday in Malacañang.

“I’d like to let you know that the turnover of the output of the BTC will happen at 5:30 in the afternoon of July 17 here in the Palace,” Dureza told reporters.

“The BTC will turnover to the President the copy of their work that had been done over the past few months,” he added.

The crafting of the enabling Moro law is part of the implementation process of the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro signed between the national government and the MILF in March of 2014.

The first draft BBL was stalled in the 16th Congress due to the alleged “failure” of the proponents to involve other stakeholders, apart from the MILF, in the consultations.

Meanwhile, Dureza hopes the President will certify the draft measure as urgent.

“As far as OPAPP [Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process] is concerned, we will recommend that it will be certified as an urgent bill,” Dureza said.

“But as you know very well, the President makes the final call… It can be a way forward but we leave that entirely, of course, to the President to make that determination,” he added.