New Beijing airport to open October 2019

Beijing’s new international airport will officially begin operations on Oct. 1, 2019, authorities said on Wednesday. The overall progress of the new airport fits with the original plan, the city government said, but this is the first time a specific date has been given. All airport engineering projects will be completed by the end of June next year, with equipment testing completed over the next three months, Beijing Daily quoted authorities from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development as saying. The airport terminal building was sealed on New Year’s Eve and is currently in the decoration phase. Supporting projects from the municipal government are 90 percent complete, and the road overpass has been fully connected. The construction of designated airline spaces is still on the way, with one-third of the slots for China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines completed. Construction of fuel supply storage is 30 percent finished. Airfield construction is nearly completed, at 92 percent. The new facility is located between Beijing’s Daxing district and Langfang, Hebei province.

PEOPLE’S DAILY