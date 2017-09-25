New Bentley Continental GT debuts in Frankfurt

The all-new Bentley Continental GT recently made its global debut at the IAA 2017 in Frankfurt.

Commenting during its unveiling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Dürheimer, said: “Today is a defining moment for Bentley Motors. Today we build on our recent success story and look to the future with a new car that will set new standards in luxury grand touring. Today we introduce a car that is the ultimate in extraordinary design, technology and innovation.”

“When Bentley launched the original Continental GT in 2003 it established an entirely new market segment – the modern luxury grand tourer. Today, I’m convinced that we are redefining this segment again. It is an honour to replace a car that has – for 14 years – been the benchmark against which all other grand tourers are judged,” he added.

The third generation of the legendary Bentley Continental GT is designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain, ensuring the highest levels of attention to detail, artistry and cutting-edge technology are blended together to create the finest grand tourer ever produced.

The new Bentley Continental GT is available to order now and Bentley has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid model will be available in the future.

Twin-turbocharged engine

The new Continental GT features an all-new, enhanced version of Bentley’s celebrated 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 TSI engine which, for the first time, is available with a dual-clutch eight-speed transmission.

The sprint to 100 kph takes 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds) with top speed reached at 333 kp/h (207 mph). The New Continental GT also has a Grand Touring range of 740 kilometers (460 miles).

A new, technically advanced, adaptive chassis uses Bentley’s intelligent 48-volt Dynamic Ride System to ensure a responsive ride and exceptional handling and refinement in all road conditions. The new system controls ride comfort and lateral roll, cushioning passengers from excessive movement as well as making the car feel effortlessly precise.

The more sculptural and sharply defined muscular exterior design is complemented by a luxurious interior packed with exquisite details that showcases major evolutions in Bentley’s unique application of technology, including an advanced, fully digital, driver-focused instrument panel and revolutionary Bentley Rotating Display.

The limited edition Mulsanne Design Series by Mulliner also debuts at Frankfurt. Inspired by the latest trends in high-end interior design and fashion, the new model – debuting in striking King Fisher Blue – pushes the boundaries of what is possible with carbon fibre.

It features an all-new tessellated coloured carbon fiber, inspired by high-tech sportswear, and available in a choice of three signature Mulliner colours, including King Fisher, Metallic Silver and Metallic Bronze. This accent colour continues through the interior cabin and is featured in the Hidden Delights areas of the car.

