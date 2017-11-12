New biomass plant to address Negros power woes – governor

BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr. has endorsed construction of a 25-megawatt biomass power plant in Manapla town, saying it will address the province’s power problems.

Maranon led groundbreaking of the new 25-MegaWatt (MW) Biomass power plant at Barangay Santa Teresa in Manapla that is owned by North Negros BioPower Inc.

According to him, the plant will add to the current power supply in the province, adding it is a clean energy plant that would help mitigate effects of climate change.

Despite the oversupply of renewable energy on Negros island, the governor said it would not be a big issue since the biomass plant will not be operational until at least between 2020 and 2021, and by then electricity needs would have changed.

He pointed out that Bacolod City alone is experiencing a construction boom and by the time all are completed, the reserved energy would be taken up by new call center companies, factories and other business establishments.

Maranon said the extra power supply would also lower the cost of electricity in the province.

Arthur Aguilar, chief operating officer, said the plant was designed to meet standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the World Bank.

The plant would primarily use cane trash, wood chippings and other agricultural scraps such as coconut husks and rice straw.

It would also deter sugar farmers from burning their fields because the proponent will buy the cane trash from them.