New BOC deputy chief takes oath

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has sworn into office Edward James Dy Buco as deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Customs, replacing Peter Manzano.

Buco was a private lawyer prior his appointment as Customs deputy commissioner but had served at the bureau’s provincial districts in various capacities for almost 12 years starting in 2002.

He had served as Deputy Collector for Operations of the BOC’s Davao district from November 2012 to January 2014.

Buco was also named officer-in-charge of the Davao district from April to June of 2013 and was chief of staff of the same district from November 2011 up to November 2012.

Prior to his Davao assignment, he was assigned in Cebu City, where he was Deputy Collector for Administration at the Cebu Port and chief of its Auction and Cargo Disposal Committee. He was also the chief of the port’s legal division and accounting head of its bonds section.

Buco was a managing partner of the Mosquera Dy Buco Law Office based in General Santos City and legal practitioner at the Dy Buco Law Office in San Jose, Antique.

He was once a provincial board member representing the North District of Antique and had taught law at the Mindanao State University College of Law in General Santos City.

Buco completed his law degree at the Ateneo de Manila University and his bachelor of arts degree at the West Visayas State College in Iloilo City.