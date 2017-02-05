NEW BOOK ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Southeast Asian scientists and researchers have written the book “Learning and Coping with Change: Case Stories of Climate Change Adaptation in Southeast Asia.” Now off the press, it was published by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA). Dr. Gil Saguiguit Jr., SEARCA director, said the book which features 13 case stories that are useful to policy and decision makers and other stakeholders may also be downloaded for free from http://bit.ly/2km8cfI. He added the book is a pioneering work of the 1st Regional Knowledge Sharing Writeshop on CCA in Inclusive and Sustainable Agricultural and Rural Development participated in by scientists and researchers from Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as well as international agencies working on agriculture and climate change. SEARCA convened the writeshop in partnership with the Oscar M. Lopez Center for Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Management Foundation Inc. (OML Center) led by Dr. Rodel Lasco, coordinating lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO