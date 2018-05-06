New books celebrate womanhood, singlehood, beauty

There is no question that Filipino women today are more empowered. They are no longer afraid to assert their individuality and become the best versions of themselves. They inspire others, especially girls, with their strength and self-confidence.

Christian publishing house OMF Literature believes in such women, and in the important role they play in society. It highlights this with three new books by female authors that not only inspire and empower them further in their life journey, but also help them in their spiritual growth.

The first, Rigel Fortaleza’s Kasi Hindi Ako Ganun Kaganda (I’m Not That Beautiful; P105), deals with the low self-esteem many young women feel, which is often expressed in an obsession with attaining beauty.

Like so many women, Fortaleza came of age pressured to be sexy and fashionable, as well as have a fair complexion, and this is partly due to the relentless bombardment of cosmetics advertisements. She shares true-to-life stories and uses several well-researched case studies to connect the desire to be beautiful to deeper personal needs, and presents in detail how the love and saving grace of God is the solution.

The second, Malu Tiongson Ortiz’s Ikaw na ang Maganda (You’re the One Who’s Beautiful Now) Book 3: How to be Fit and Fab (P105), shows how one can be beautiful by being healthy in body, mind, and spirit. It also shares practical tips on diet and exercise, and on how to keep yourself mentally and spiritually healthy.

In the book, the author shares how having a toned body, attained by eating the right food and following a fitness program, can give one confidence and a joyful aura. She also adds Jesus and prayer to the equation.

And the third, Karen Huang’s Letters to a Single Woman: Embrace the Life You Have (P275), is made up of letters from the author to readers: single women in midlife and beyond. These letters deal with such diverse subjects as strength, joy, longing, and femininity.

Huang overcame her dreams of love, marriage, and children of her own by finding in her “safe place” lasting joy, contentment and faith that dispelled her fears, and she wants to help readers refresh and strengthen their spirit by helping them find their own safe place.

These books are available at the OMF Lit Bookshop, Passages, National Book Store, Philippine Christian Book Store, and other leading bookstores nationwide. They can also be ordered online through passagesbooks.com.