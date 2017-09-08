New BuCor deputy chiefs appointed

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed three new deputy chiefs of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday announced the appointment of Melvin Ramon Garrido Buenafe, Valfrie Gacias Tabian and Heriberto Obias Olitoquit as new deputy directors of BuCor.

BuCor is an attached agency of the DoJ that became a controversial office after an exposé that Sen. Leila de Lima gave protection to illegal drugs activities at the national New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City during her stint as Justice secretary.

The appointment papers of the three officials were sent by Undersecretary Erickson Balmes to Justice reporters also on Friday.

Buenafe replaced former BuCor Deputy Director Rolando Asuncion.

Tabian and Olitoquit assumed posts vacated by Ricardo Pasamba and Martin Perfecto, respectively.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd supervised the corrections body after the resignation of Director General Benjamin de los Santos.

De los Santos submitted his irrevocable resignation last July 13 on the heels of an order of Aguirre to the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the resurgence of the drug trade in the NBP.

Aguirre divulged last July 3 that the illegal drug trade had returned to the national penitentiary, with some inmates testing positive for illegal drug use.