New bus terminal to open on Friday

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is all set to open the new Southwest Interim Provincial Terminal (SWIPT) at the HK Sun Plaza in Pasay City on Friday.

MMDA General Manager Tomas Orbos on Wednesday said the current terminal at Coastal Mall will be maintained.

Coastal Mall operation will only end until all provincial buses from Cavite and Batangas are transferred to HK Plaza terminal.

He added that MMDA will save P1.5 million a month with the opening of the new bus terminal.

Orbos said 300 provincial buses with end points in Baclaran (Pasay City), Mall of Asia (Pasay City), Mandaluyong City and Cubao (Quezon City) will be initially transferred to the new SWIPT.

The MMDA, according to him, will coordinate with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in updating a list of provincial buses with assigned end points and valid franchises.

