New bus terminal in Pasay City opens

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday bared a new route for southbound buses as the Southwest Interim Provincial Terminal (SWIPT) in Pasay City opens on Friday.

MMDA General Manager Tomas “Tim” Orbos said from the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa), buses should turn right to Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. to enter the terminal at Sun Plaza.

After unloading passengers, buses should exit the terminal and turn right to Roxas Blvd. Buses can either proceed to the Bus Management and Dispatch System Coastal via Roxas Blvd. or to Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. and then turn right at Seaside Drive (MIA Road) then left to Roxas Blvd.

Provincial buses coming from Coastal Road or Roxas Blvd. should turn left to Edsa Extension then right to Diosdado Macapagal Ave. and then to SWIPT Sun Plaza to unload passengers.

The buses may pick up passengers at the bus bays near MIA Road before continuing to to Cavite via Coastal Road.

Orbos said around 300 provincial buses with end points in Baclaran, Mall of Asia, Mandaluyong and Cubao will be initially transferred to the new terminal which is part of the Roxas Blvd. expansion project.

City buses that has Baclaran as their assigned franchise route can pass by the HK Sun Plaza for passenger transfers, Orbos said.

“The SWIPT at HK Sun Plaza is definitely better than the current one at the Coastal Mall as there will be no terminal fee to be charged to provincial and city buses and ventilation and space are more adequate,” Orbos said.

The new terminal will also provide space for UV Express units, jeepneys and multicabs.

with Nelson S. Badilla