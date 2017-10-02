New Cayenne Turbo makes world premiere

WITH its world premiere at the 67th International Motor Show in Frankfurt, the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo is taking its place at the top of the model line. The completely new top-of-the-range model from the third generation of the Cayenne is once again raising the bar for sporty performance in its segment. The four-litre V8 biturbo engine delivers 550 hp.

The increased driving dynamics are based on the combination of innovative technologies, such as active aerodynamics including roof spoiler, controlled three-chamber air suspension, mixed tires and the new high-performance brake. The new Cayenne Turbo accelerates from zero to 100 kp/h in 4.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 286 kph.

The new lightweight chassis of the Cayenne Turbo combines the best of three worlds: the precision of a sports car, the comfort of a saloon and the adaptability of an off-road vehicle. In particular, the combination of the new three-chamber air suspension with the active shock-absorber system PASM extends the range considerably. Three air chambers per spring strut are used in the adaptive air suspension design, therefore the chassis is able to map different spring rates. With six selectable height levels, the ground clearance can be manually adjusted to suit the off-road terrain. They are also actively controlled via five new driving programs for road journeys and off-road journeys.

The new Cayenne Turbo is the first SUV to have an adaptive roof spoiler as a component of its active aerodynamics. Depending on the position, this optimizes efficiency, increases downforce on the rear axle and, in the airbrake position, shortens the braking distance from higher speeds.

