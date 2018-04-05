New charter to empower poor – Puno

THE Consultative Committee (ConCom) tasked to review the 1987 Constitution will include socioeconomic rights in the proposed draft of a new Charter to give the poor a “tool” to fight poverty.

Retired chief justice Reynato Puno, ConCom chairman, on Wednesday said the body’s intention to expand the Bill of Rights in the draft Charter is “aligned with developments in international law and international humanitarian law.”

Asked how the socioeconomic rights will benefit the poor, Puno said, “It will benefit them because they can go to court in order to enforce these demandable rights.”

“Now they cannot go to court because precisely (under the 1987 Constitution) the government does not have that

duty to enforce these socioeconomic rights,” he explained. “But if you have socioeconomic rights in the Bill of Rights the poor can make the proper demand, the court will assume jurisdiction and can grant them the proper relief.”

He clarified that the proper enforcement of these socioeconomic rights would depend on the resources of the government.

“So, we have to put in some standards or conditionalities before these rights can be demanded and the usual standard is the standard of progression or standard of proportionality,” Puno said.

Asked why socioeconomic rights on health, education, and decent housing are being pushed, he said, “You find these three socioeconomic rights the most urgent rights on the part of the poorer sectors of our society.”

“And this point of view is not only reflected by the realities of the Philippines but universally. That is why again you look for instance at the South African Constitution, these three rights were also the first rights that were included in the Bill of Rights,” Puno said.

The inclusion of socioeconomic rights “is the result of the intention to expand the coverage of our Bill of Rights.”

“We have studied the various Constitutions giving this protection to socioeconomic rights and environmental rights and we find that the model of South Africa, India and others would be fit and proper to be adopted by the Philippines. And that is the rationale,” Puno said.

“(If) you look at the 1987 Constitution, the socioeconomic rights of the people are enumerated in a section that is separate from the Bill of Rights,” he said. “What we have is a mere declaration of principles, mere declaration of policies with respect to these socioeconomic rights.”