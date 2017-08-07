New Chevrolet Trax lands in PH

The Covenant Car Company Inc. (TCCCI), the exclusive importer and distributor of Chevrolet automobiles and parts in the country, has introduced a new expressive take on Chevrolet’s global urban SUV – the new Chevrolet Trax.

The new Chevrolet Trax builds on the high quality performance of its predecessor, with a focus on improving customer appeal through refinement, exceptional fit and finish and the use of premium materials throughout the vehicle’s interior.

With its contemporary design elements, including an all-new front-end appearance and a fresh premium interior, complemented by a suite of active safety features and an upgraded infotainment system, the new Chevrolet Trax is set to step up your everyday drive.

Dynamic drive with turbocharged performance

The new Chevrolet Trax is powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 140 horsepower at 4,900-6,000 rpm and 200 Newton-meters of torque at 1,850-4,900 rpm. Matched with a six-speed automatic transmission, the new Chevrolet Trax is agile enough to navigate through the city, and refined and powerful enough to make those longer trips just as enjoyable.

The new Chevrolet Trax boasts a modern appearance that leverages the new Chevrolet global design language including major styling enhancements on its front and rear fascias. Its sculptural and sophisticated design speaks of the crossover SUV’s agile and fun-to-drive personality.

The new Trax crossover SUV sits on an 18-inch aluminum alloy rims and features a chrome skidplate, giving it a sporty stance on the road. The front fascia incorporates Chevrolet’s new proportioned dual-port grille. New sleek headlamps flow around the corners and into the front fenders. The Trax now has halogen projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps as well as LED tail lamps. Chrome also accents the outboard fog lamp bezels.

The new Chevrolet Trax is available in eight different colors: Summit White, Abalone White, Switchblade Silver, Black Meet Kettle, Boracay Blue, Son of a Gun Gray, Pull Me Over Red, and Velvet Red.

Premium Interior

The Trax’s premium styling continues inside, with a fresh new console design including contrast trim detail and sweeping dash design all focused around the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Its modified instrument panel interprets Chevrolet’s signature dual-cockpit design more expressively, with an upper dashboard that flows uninterrupted across the panel to enhance the perception of spaciousness.

The new Chevrolet Trax offers multiple seating configurations, providing room for up to five passengers and flexible cargo space for objects of up to eight feet long with the front passenger seat folded down.

Also new for the Trax is an instrument cluster that features a new gauge display with prominent analog speedometer and tachometer readouts along with digital displays from the standard driver information center.

Enhanced connectivity and new active safety features

The new Chevrolet Trax’s redesigned center instrument panel offers an upgraded 7-inch touchscreen Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System designed to support the latest connectivity technologies, including seamless mobile phone integration, voice commands, and steering wheel controls.

Numerous active and passive safety features are available in the new Chevrolet Trax, with six airbags, keyless entry, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, cornering brake control, traction Control System, rear wheel boost, roll-over mitigation, panic brake assist, straight line stability, engine drag control, hill start assist, and hill descent control, all designed to help drivers to prevent potential crash situations.

Superb comfort and convenience

The new Chevrolet Trax has smart features that provide comfort and convenience for both driver and passenger. It comes with electronic cruise control, push start/stop button, tire pressure monitoring system, reverse camera, 230-volt socket and heated power side mirror with turn signal lamp.

The new Chevrolet Trax is backed by the Chevrolet Complete Care Program to give customers a worry-free drive.

It comes with the Chevrolet 5-year Warranty Program, which offers coverage of five years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first; automatic enrollment in the 24/7 Chevrolet Emergency Roadside Support for 3 years, with an option to renew on the 4th year of ownership; access to 24/7 Customer Care Hotline; guaranteed one-hour express service for select services; and non-stop service in select service centers.

The new Chevrolet Spark is now available in authorized Chevrolet dealerships nationwide. Pricing for the Trax is as follows: Trax 1.4L LS AT, P1.124 million; and 1.4L LT AT, P1.359 million.