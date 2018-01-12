New chief of Army’s 5th infantry division assumes post

GAMU, Isabela: Brig. Gen. Perfecto Rimando Jr., assumed his post as new commander of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division (5ID) here, vowing to continue and strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorist groups. “Take the initiative and make yourselves professionally competent in your duties so you can best deliver the Army’s core purpose of serving the people and securing the land,” he told his men during the turn-over on Monday at Camp Melchor D. Dela Cruz in Barangay Upi here. Rimando is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class 1986 and was deputy commanding general of the Eastern Mindanao Command in Davao City. He replaced Lt. General Paul Atal who served the division from August 2016 to December 2017 and now the new commander the Central Command in the Visayas. The 5th ID or Star Division, is the Army’s primary infantry unit in Northern Luzon specializing in counter-insurgency with controlled Infantry Battalions in the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Kalinga, Apayao, Ifugao, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino and northern part of Nueva Vizcaya.