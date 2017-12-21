More new Christmas releases

It’s Christmas in a few days. But in the Philippines, the spirit and anticipation started as early as September, what with Christmas songs playing on the radio, decorations, parties and horrendous traffic in the annual merry mix.

To boost the Yuletide excitement as well as lessen the stress of the holidays, here are some new Christmas releases that can either be streamed, downloaded or bought – which can serve as gift to a music-loving friend or loved one.

‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ by Gwen Stefani

The former No Doubt lead vocalist has a new inspiration, none other than People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton, to whom she dedicated the album. Stefani even featured Shelton in one of her songs, the title track of the album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The 12-song collection has six covers: “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Last Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and “White Christmas.” Beside the title track with Shelton, the album contains five other original tracks – “My Gift Is For You,” “When I Was A Little Girl,” “Under The Christmas Lights,” “Never Kissed Anyone With Blue Eyes Before You” and “Christmas Eve.”

‘Everyday is Christmas’ by Sia

Singer/songwriter/producer/hitmaker and eight-time Grammy Awards nominee Sia released her first-ever holiday album, “Everyday is Christmas” via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic Records after her stint with RCA Records.

The artist who popularized the hit singles “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills” brings a collection of 10 original holiday songs written by her and Greg Kurstin.

The album’s lead single, “Santa’s Coming For Us,” has several counterparts on the album including other festive songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho HoHo,” and “Puppies Are Forever” which are anchored by ballads “Underneath The Christmas Lights,” “Snowman,” and “Snowflake.”

‘Christmas Back To You’ by Chante Moore

The R&B singer likewise comes out with her first Christmas album “Christmas Back To You.” Moore puts soul to holiday favorites such as “The Christmas Song,” “Please Come Home For Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “Merry Christmas Baby.” This 11-track album also includes original songs like “Christmas in LA” and “Santa Don’t Sleigh.”

‘An Echosmith Christmas’ EP by Echosmith

The American band who gave the hit “Cool Kids” have released their three-track holiday EP, “An Echosmith Christmas,” via Warner Bros. Records. The record includes two original songs, “Baby Don’t Leave Me (All Alone On Christmas)” and “I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day,” as well as a cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” featuring Hunter Hayes.

‘Noel’ (De Luxe Edition) by Josh Groban

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, multi-platinum artist and songwriter Josh Groban released a deluxe version of his beloved Christmas album, “Noel” this year via Reprise Records.

Originally released on October 9, 2007, this Grammy-nominated holiday recording remains one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time, selling over 7.5 million copies worldwide.

The new album consists of the original 13 tracks with an extra six new songs, including four brand new, never before released recordings: “White Christmas” – a gorgeous, brand new recording with a full 70-piece orchestra recorded in Abbey Road, London; “Christmas Time Is Here” – duet with the legendary Tony Bennett; “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”; “Happy XMas (War is Over)”; “Believe” – the Academy Award-nominated song from the “Polar Express” film soundtrack, never before available on a Josh Groban release and “O Holy Night” – a song from the 2002 CD/DVD that was never before released digitally.

‘A Why Don’t We Christmas’ by Why Don’t We

LA-based pop quintet Why Don’t We came out with a Christmas EP “A Why Don’t We Christmas” under Atlantic Records last November features a mix of original holiday songs and Christmas classics.

The EP’s first track is “Kiss You This Christmas.” Other tracks are “Hey Good Looking,” “Merry Little Christmas,” “You And Me At Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

‘Spotify Singles: Holidays’ by Various Artists

A Spotify exclusive, recorded at Spotify Studios in New York, the album boasts of big artists like Demi Lovato (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”), Sam Smith (“River”), Miley Cyrus (“Sleigh Ride and Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”), Kelly Clarkson (“Christmas Eve”), Jack Johnson (“In The Morning”) and Josh Groban (“Happy Xmas [War is Over]”).

Also featuring Norah Jones (“It’s Not Christmas ‘Till You Come Home”), Wyclef Jean (“The Christmas Song”), Fifth Harmony (“Can You See”), George Ezra (“White Christmas”), Xavier Omar and Sango (“Wonderful Christmastime”), Rostam (“Fairytale of New York”) and Yoke Lore (“Last Christmas”) singing your all-time favorite Yuletide tunes.

Local singles

For local acts, especially fans who just can’t get enough of “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna Maymay Entrata, she has a single, “Merry Ang Pasko.”

Noel Comia Jr., Cinemalaya Best Actor for “Kiko Boksingero,” likewise released his first Christmas single, “Parating Na Ang Pasko.” Comia as coached by Lea Salonga in “The Voice Kids Season 3” which was won by Joshua Oliveros.

Wishing everyone a blessed Christmas and enjoy listening!