New Clark city breaks ground in Tarlac

CAPAS, Tarlac: The National Government Administrative Center (NGAC) – the Bases Conversion and Development Authority’s (BCDA) most ambitious project to date – broke ground on Tuesday for the construction of the New Clark City (NCC) here. The P13.16-billion NGAC Phase 1A 200-hectare project is located within the Clark Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) in Capas and Bamban towns inTarlac. To be constructed first is a world-class sports complex with an aquatic and athletics center that will be a venue for sports events, especially in the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games on the last quarter of 2019. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 20,000 while the aquatic center will have 2,000. Once completed, the project’s Phase 1B will follow for the construction of additional government office buildings and housing units with support service facilities on a 20-hectare land, including small-scale retail facilities like banks, health centers and hotels. The NGAC is envisioned to house satellite offices of various government agencies for future development. It features an Integrated Operations and Disaster Risk and Recovery Center that will serve as back-up facility to provide continuous business and service from the national government. Vivencio Dizon, BCDA president and chief executive officer, said the project’s beginning is a manifestation of the slow but sure movement of economic activity in the area that will spur growth and ensure the country’s stability.