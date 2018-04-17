New Clark City construction on track – BCDA

The first phase of the National Government Administrative Center (NGAC) in New Clark City which features the world-class sports facilities to be used for the Southeast Asian Games is on track and expected to be completed in 2019, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Monday.

BCDA said infrastructure developer AlloyMTD, the Philippine unit of MTD Capital Berhad which won the bid to build the NGAC, committed to finishing Phase 1A in time for the SEA Games in November 2019. Phase 1A of the project covers 40 hectares.

“To achieve this, we mobilized four times the number of construction equipment normally needed. As of today, we have 101 different types of equipment in the project site and will increase to 150 by end of the month,” said Isaac David, AlloyMTD chairman.

The construction of the NGAC, is one of the components of the New Clark City, a modern metropolis envisioned to be next growth driver in Luzon. It is envisioned to be the country’s first smart, green and resilient metropolis in the country.

NGAC involves the construction of back-up offices of various agencies to ensure continuous business operations and services in case of disasters or natural calamities. The NGAC project broke ground last January 23.

“The planned developments in Clark will not only happen very soon; they are already happening,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Dizon said.

Architect Royal Pineda of the Budji+Royal firm said the New Clark City is the “best opportunity to celebrate Filipino history and culture” as the design and materials to be used for the construction of world-class sports facilities will be distinctly Filipino.

“Bold and confident, this modern Philippine city will be our new face to the world. We believe we can redefine and make our standards fit with our modern needs and achieve authenticity in our cities,” Pineda added.

BCDA has tapped Budji+Royal Architecture+Design to design the New Clark City, the sports and residential facilities, as well as the government buildings at NGA, and the new passenger terminal at the Clark International Airport.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the fast-track​ development of the New Clark City is meant to transform it in​to the country’s next big metropolis and decongest Metro Manila’s highly populated urban centers.

Dominguez said New Clark City is envisioned to be a hub of agro-industrial activities, home to cutting-edge technology and logistics companies, and host to well-equipped backup government centers and world-class sports facilities.

“It captures what the ‘Build Build Build’ program aspires to achieve: a coherent national logistics circuit that will support our country’s rapid and inclusive development,” said Dominguez in his opening remarks at the Philippine Economic Briefing held at the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark recently.

Alongside ​the development of​ New Clark City is the construction of railways going to Subic and Manila and the expansion of the Clark International Airport that will get a world-class terminal building to accommodate the projected eight million passengers per year to congest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Dominguez said. The expansion project for the Clark airport broke ground last December.