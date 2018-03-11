TARLAC: Senate committee on economic affairs chairman Sherwin Gatchalian said the New Clark City (NCC) in Capas, Tarlac, will boost the country’s economy. The NCC, which is being built within the much bigger national government administrative center (NGAC), symbolizes the continuing growth of Central Luzon and will serve as the alternative economic hub of the National Capital Region (Metro Manila). “This will help decongest Metro Manila. Manila is already too crowded so we need an alternative. I believe the New Clark City will provide this,” Gatchalian said during his visit here on Saturday for the week-long 145th founding anniversary of Tarlac and the 2nd Kanlahi Festival. The P13.16-billion NGAC Phase 1A 200-hectare project is located within the Clark Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) in Capas and Bamban towns inTarlac. Once completed, Phase 1B will follow with the building of additional government office buildings and housing units with support service facilities on a 20-hectare land, including small-scale retail facilities like banks, health centers and hotels.